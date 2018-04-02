Stocks Lose Critical Buyer at Worst Time

The stock market’s missing a key participant as the second quarter kicks off with rout.

Corporate America is stuck on the sidelines as the S&P 500 plunges to its lowest level since early February. That’s because regulators mandate that companies refrain from stock buybacks for about five weeks before reporting earnings through the 48 hours that follow. First-quarter reporting season kicks into high gear in two weeks.

S&P 500 firms have bought back almost $4 trillion of their own shares since the bull market began nine years ago, data compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices show. Repurchases and takeovers have made companies themselves the biggest source of demand for U.S. Stocks during the stretch.

That demand helped mitigate damage in early February when stocks tumbled into the first correction in two years. Goldman Sachs’ buyback desk had its busiest week ever during the rout and companies were called “basically the only buyers.” Volume in S&P 500 stocks was 3 percent below the 30-day average Monday.

A basket of companies compiled by Goldman Sachs with the highest percentage of buybacks as a share of market capitalization isn’t coming under acute pressure on Monday, however, as technology stocks continue to lead the way down.