Stocks Break Through Key Support Level, Portending a Bigger Drop

The fourth time proved to be too much.

The S&P 500 Index finally tumbled below its 200-day moving average, dragged down by tech troubles and tariffs. To chart watchers, the failure portends even bigger declines to come.

Investors can anticipate a slide of up to 5 percent, Adam Turnquist, Piper Jaffray’s technical analyst, said last week. That would take the S&P 500 some 14 percent below its January record.

The benchmark fell 2.35 percent as of 11:45 a.m. in New York, its lowest since the frantic February sell-off that sent the index into a correction.