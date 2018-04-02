Still Mr. 97 Percent, El-Sisi Wins Vote Against Token Opponent

Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi cruised to a second term as Egypt’s president, scooping up more than 97 percent of valid votes in an election where the only other candidate was a little-known supporter.

Mousa Mostafa Mousa’s last-minute bid was widely considered a token gesture to avoid a one-man race seven years after the uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak’s three-decade rule. Out of some 60 million registered voters, nearly 25 million, or 41 percent, went to the polls, according to the final results announced by the National Election Authority Monday.

Sisi secured roughly the same proportion of votes as he did at the height of his popularity in the 2014 elections, a year after he led the ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests. After El-Sisi’s re-election was announced, state TV showed patriotic music videos and images of people celebrating in the street.

As all credible challengers were either barred, arrested or withdrew before campaigning began, the election was widely seen as more of a referendum on the policies that defined El-Sisi’s first term: reviving the economy and combating terrorism.

Mohamed Anwar El-Sadat, a parliamentarian who decided not to run citing an undemocratic climate, called on El-Sisi to engage more widely with political parties and civil society.

“We may have made great efforts on specific files like economic reforms and combatting terrorism but there are other issues that deserve similar efforts and care,” he said in a statement. “We need serious dialogue.”

El-Sisi’s Egypt

Under El-Sisi’s stewardship, Egypt launched economic reforms that were lauded by the International Monetary Fund but proved painful for ordinary people in a country where more than 27 percent lived in poverty even before the measures. Officials have only recently managed to bring down inflation that had hovered above 30 percent for much of last year after Egypt floated the pound and began a program of subsidy cuts.

El-Sisi has sought to quell attacks by militants based in the Sinai peninsula, including a local Islamic State affiliate. But assaults on tourists, security forces and minority Christians have set back efforts to attract investment and battered the tourism industry that is a major source of foreign currency.

Security has also served as the justification for El-Sisi’s wide-ranging crackdown on the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, its supporters and other dissenters. Hundreds of Brotherhood supporters have been killed since 2013 and thousands more arrested.

QuickTake: Egypt’s Deja Vu

Deja Vu

El-Sisi’s landslide win was reminiscent of the margins Arab autocrats claimed prior to the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, and rights groups and the United Nations accused him of escalating his crackdown on dissent ahead of the vote.

Turnout was widely seen as the true test of El-Sisi’s popularity and a concerted effort was made to encourage people participation in the three-day vote.

Youths wearing T-shirts with nationalist slogans or pictures of El-Sisi milled outside many polling stations, some breaking into dance. One provincial governor pledged added services for the village or district with the highest turnout, while some voters said they were offered food or rides to polling stations.

There was no indication that any of the efforts were sanctioned or organized by the central government, though the elections authority warned, as it has in previous elections, that people would be fined 500 pounds for not voting.

Authorities chafed at suggestions that the election was anything but transparent and fair, even after El-Sisi’s main challengers were eliminated before campaigning started.

“Great people of Egypt: the heavy voter turnout only indicates your love for your country,” Lasheen Ibrahim, head of the National Election Authority, said as he presented the results in a news conference. “What distinguished your turnout was that it wasn’t driven by promises or threats, but by your love for the homeland.”

In Egypt’s Presidential Election, Real Drama Is on Sidelines

Media in Focus

The elections authority filed complaints against the local al-Masry al-Youm newspaper and over a pickup of a New York Times election story. It said the the outlets had published false news and statements that aimed to “insult the presidential elections and the authority.” Reuters withdrew a story on vote-buying saying it did not meet its own standards. The State Information Service said it had complained about the article and would look closely at election coverage by all foreign media.

El-Sisi’s rival, Mousa, barely bothered to campaign while Greater Cairo was plastered with billboards of the president put up by his campaign and other supporters.

The president himself shunned rallies, instead using state-organized events to deliver speeches and announce new programs.

Asked in one video prepared for state television, how he wanted to be remembered, El-Sisi replied: “I don’t want anyone to remember me other than I was a human who tried -- someone who tried to protect his family in difficult circumstances.”

— With assistance by Ahmed Feteha