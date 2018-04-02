The Most Collectible Modern Rolex Returns in Millennial Pink

Originally published by Benjamin Clymer on Hodinkee.

There aren't too many modern Rolex that become cult items almost instantly—the Rainbow Daytona is one that did. Available in yellow gold and white gold in extremely limited numbers, these watches have become the choice of rockstars and Hollywood elites, as well as the most prominent collectors in the world. And now, out of nowhere, we have it in Everose! The bezel is set with 36 baguette-cut sapphires in a rainbow gradation, the mid-case is set with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds, the dial is black lacquer with counters in 18 kt pink gold crystals, and the hands themselves are rose gold. I have been in the room where this watch is created, and I've met the people that set the stones, and by God this is about as close to an artisanal watch as Rolex makes.

Initial Thoughts

Demand for the Rainbow in white and yellow has been slowly picking up steam for the past few years and they have been trading for more than double retail for some time now. To see a third guise of this mega-Daytona is a surprise, and you can be sure this is not a watch that will be sitting in windows – that's for sure. Expect this one to go to those that already own a Rainbow or two and while its look may not be to most's tastes, trust me when I say this watch is one of the most interesting and important in the current Rolex line-up.

The Basics

Brand: Rolex

Model: Cosmograph Daytona "Rainbow"

Reference Number: 116595 RBOW

Diameter: 40mm

Case Material: Everose Gold

Dial Color:Black lacquer, counters in 18k pink Gold Crystals

Indexes: 11 baguette-cut, rainbow-coloured sapphires

Hands: 18k pink gold

Lume: Chromalight (long-lasting luminescence, blue glow), except on the center seconds hand and counter hands

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Strap/Bracelet: Everose gold (Reference 78595 A)

The Movement

Caliber: 4130

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, chronograph

Power Reserve: 72 hours

Winding: Automatic

Frequency: 4 Hz (28,800 vph)

Jewels: 44

COSC Chronometer Certified

Additional Details: Vertical Clutch, in-house column wheel, Rolex overcoil, paramagnetic blue Parachrom hairspring

Pricing & Availability

Price: On Request (previous price of white gold RBOW was around $86,000)

Availability: Extremely limited

