Microsoft Is Officially Not the Windows Company Anymore

In 2012, as Microsoft Corp. was preparing a drastically overhauled version of its Windows computer software, the company's chief executive officer articulated his top priority. "There's nothing more important at Microsoft than Windows," Steve Ballmer said at a tech event. In his typical hyper-excited, semi-shouting style, Ballmer capped his presentation with, "Windows! Windows! Windows!"

That was then. Windows hasn't been the heart and soul of Microsoft for several years, and Microsoft made it extra official last week. In a corporate reorganization, Windows was effectively downgraded in the Microsoft corporate hierarchy. The person now in charge of Windows occupies a lower rung of the organization than his predecessor did and reports to the senior executive in charge of Microsoft's current top priorities: corporate software, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

It was a bureaucratic shift but one charged with symbolism. Windows is no longer the sun in Microsoft's solar system around which all other planets spin. Windows is an outlying moon -- an important one, but still just a moon. "The future of Windows is bright," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees on Thursday. It seemed like an afterthought.

Microsoft's corporate reshuffle reflects the company's financial reality. In 2010, the Windows systems for personal computers were the biggest source of revenue for the company, making up about 28 percent of total sales. In Microsoft's most recent fiscal year, Windows was only the third-biggest source of revenue, behind the Office software bundle and a group of technologies for businesses including computer server software, databases and Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing service. Windows' share of total company revenue was just 16 percent after adjusting for Windows sales that the company spreads out over multiple years.

By design, Nadella -- who's been the boss for four years -- has broken sharply from his predecessors, Bill Gates and Ballmer. And nothing signaled that dividing line between Microsoft's past and future more than Nadella's choice to de-emphasize Windows.

The changing focus was clear from his first months on the job. In a 2014 memo to employees that was Nadella's first mission statement as CEO, he peppered 10 mentions of the Windows operating system for PCs into a roughly 3,000 word missive, and not until the 21st paragraph. He used the word "cloud" 21 times.

Nadella's first significant product unveiling as CEO was a version of Microsoft Office tailored to iPads. The software had been developed when Ballmer was still in charge, but it sat on a shelf as the company debated whether the Office app for iPads would hurt Windows sales. Fear of harming the Windows franchise won out until Nadella arrived.

Under Nadella, Microsoft has also made Windows less of a software Big Bang. The entire company used to be organized around developing and releasing a significant new edition of Windows every three years or so. Now, Windows is just another piece of software or app that gets updated continually, like Netflix or Apple's iPhone operating system.

There's less a new version of Windows than many slightly new ones that come out regularly. Microsoft also made those regular updates part of the cost of buying a new computer or signing a contract for a fleet of business PCs rather than paying for a new machine or upgrading the operating system when a new version comes out. It's remarkable how smoothly Microsoft managed a fundamental change to how Windows is developed and released to the public.

Even if Microsoft had kept stressing Windows, the technology world was moving away from it. Personal computer sales have been declining since 2012. Adding up smartphone, tablet and PC sales, Windows software powers less than 15 percent of all the computing devices sold in the world each year. And Windows is nonexistent in emerging areas of technology including driverless cars and internet connected devices for the home.

Microsoft's answer has been to stress areas of technology where it is relevant and has opportunities to lead in the future. That goes back to cloud computing, artificial intelligence and corporate software. All the data amassed by autonomous cars has to be saved somewhere, and it requires hefty computing power to analyze it all. Microsoft wants to be in the middle of all that. The company just won't be there with Windows, Windows, Windows.

