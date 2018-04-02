Leaky-Washington Defense Aims to Protect Consultant on Trial

D.C. is "the town that never shuts up," lawyer tells jurors

In the culture of Washington, leaks are the norm, according to a lawyer defending a consultant who is charged with leaking government information to a hedge fund.

"If New York is the city that never sleeps, D.C. is the town that never shuts up," David Patton told jurors in Manhattan Monday at the start of a trial focusing on the "political intelligence" industry.

Patton represents David Blaszczak, a former government health agency official who’s charged with peddling details about government health-spending policy changes while working as a consultant to hedge funds. Employees of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a federal agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, routinely discuss similar information with outside groups, he said.

"CMS was not the CIA," Patton said. "Far from it."

Prosecutors claim Blaszczak used information from Christopher Worrall, then a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services employee, to tip off partners at Deerfield Management, a New York fund that allegedly used the information to make millions of dollars in trading profits. The information concerned government plans to reduce reimbursement rates for a certain kind of cancer treatment and to increase payments for kidney dialysis.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Naftalis had his own spin on the Tale-of-Two-Cities theme.

"This is a case about corruption in Washington and greed on Wall Street," Naftalis told the jury. "It’s about how these two worlds intersect."

Hedge funds and other businesses pay consultants, often former government employees, expecting them to leverage colleagues still in public service to get a heads-up on government actions that could move markets. Blaszczak, Worrall and Deerfield partners Robert Olan and Theodore Huber are on on trial for violating laws against insider trading. All deny wrongdoing.

Naftalis said Olan and Huber, along with a third former Deerfield partner, Jordan Fogel, who pleaded guilty and is expected to testify as a government witness, knew they were trading on government information they knew they weren’t authorized to have. He blamed "the head" of Deerfield, without giving his name, for pushing traders to get "an illegal edge."

"That’s what he demanded and that’s what he rewarded," Naftalis told jurors.

Deerfield agreed to pay $4.6 million in August to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it failed to properly supervise its employees. It didn’t admit or deny the regulator’s allegations. A Deerfield representative didn’t have an immediate comment.