China's Response to U.S. Metals Tariffs Goes Into Effect Monday

China will change its tariff treatment for over 100 types of U.S. imported goods, primarily certain fruits and pork products on Monday, in a previously-announced response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

China’s Customs Tariffs Commission, in a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, said it took the decision with the approval of the State Council. China said previously it planned to seek compensation for trade lost to the U.S. metals actions.

President Donald Trump in March announced tariffs on imported aluminum and steel on national security grounds that Beijing says violate World Trade Organization rules. The U.S. has since announced some exceptions for allies, including Canada and Australia. China on Sunday said the metals tariffs “caused serious damage” to its interests.

Items on Beijing’s original hit-list, issued on March 23, included U.S. fresh and dried fruits, ginseng, nuts, wine, and pork, as well as certain steel products, with a value of about $3 billion -- a tiny fraction of its imports from the U.S. So far, high-volume agricultural exports to China, such as soybeans, haven’t been swept into the mix.

Beyond its actions on metals, the Trump administration is preparing to propose a list of other Chinese products to be targeted with tariffs. Trump announced in March that the U.S. will impose duties on about $50 billion in Chinese goods to punish Beijing for what Washington sees as widespread violations of American intellectual property.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has until April 6 to release the list. .U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on March 28 that an announcement on the measures will come “very shortly.” China has said it has a plan to act further if the import levies on its goods goes ahead.