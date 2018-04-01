Asian Stocks Set for Muted Start to Second Quarter: Markets Wrap

Asian shares are set for a muted open as the first trading day of the second quarter begins. Volumes are expected to be subdued as many markets across the world remain closed for the Easter holiday.

Futures on the Nikkei 225 index were little changed Monday morning. The yen edged lower even as a poll showed improved support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet. Chinese stock futures were also flat ahead of purchasing managers data. The dollar drifted and West Texas crude oil steadied around $65 per barrel.

Investor focus this week turns to U.S. labor market data Friday with unemployment expected to fall to its lowest since 2000. Traders are also awaiting details on U.S. plans for tariffs on China, amid concerns about an escalation in trade tensions that could disrupt global supply chains and hurt the outlook for corporate earnings.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin remained below $7,000.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 percent Friday, leaving it down 0.6 percent for the first quarter.

The MSCI All Country World Index was down 1.4 percent for the first quarter, the first losing one since the start of 2016.



Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.

The Japanese yen slid 0.1 percent to 106.40 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.2318.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 2.74 percent Thursday, up more than 33 basis points for the first quarter.

Commodities