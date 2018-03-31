Russia Detains Tycoon Magomedov Over Suspected Fraud

Russia detained Summa Group co-owner Ziyavudin Magomedov, who has been in talks to sell his stake in a key port, on suspicion of embezzling large amounts of state funds for infrastructure and energy projects.

Magomedov, his brother Magomed Magomedov and Artur Maksidov, who runs a company that’s part of Summa, were being held on suspicion of fraud and embezzlement, the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The case against Ziyavudin Magomedov could signal jockeying for influence and assets as President Vladimir Putin, who was re-elected earlier this month, decides on the configuration of his next government. The Dagestani-born tycoon’s wealth surged under former President Dmitry Medvedev, in part thanks to state contracts. Medvedev has served as prime minister since stepping aside to let Putin return in 2012.

Calls to a spokeswoman for Magomedov and to Summa’s office in Moscow weren’t answered.

Summa and state-owned oil pipelines operator Transneft PJSC have been in a long-running dispute over control of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port. Together they hold 50.1% through a joint venture, while Transneft owns an additional 10.5% directly.

Transneft’s board ordered management to reach a deal with Summa under “acceptable conditions,” Transneft said on March 19.