Czechs Extradite Russian Hacker Suspect to U.S., Snubbing Moscow

The Czech Republic has extradited to the U.S. Yevgeniy Nikulin, a Russian citizen accused of hacking LinkedIn and Dropbox, in a move that may increase diplomatic tensions between Washington and Moscow.

The decision to send him to the U.S. came after Nikulin, who’s repeatedly denied the hacking allegations, lost an appeal against extradition and a court rejected his request for asylum, according to public Czech Radio, which first reported the news. Justice Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova confirmed on Twitter Friday that Nikulin was transferred to the U.S. overnight.

Russia had also sought Nikulin on separate charges. Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan said earlier that President Milos Zeman, an ardent supporter of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, had repeatedly asked him to extradite Nikulin to Moscow.

The extradition comes amid U.S. investigations into alleged Russian cyber attacks and interference in the 2016 presidential election campaign won by Donald Trump. Russia denies meddling in the campaign. Nikulin was indicted in California on multiple counts of computer-enabled fraud and identity theft. Czech police detained him in October 2016 after being alerted by a so-called Red Notice from Interpol.