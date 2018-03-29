U.S. Jobless Claims Decline to Lowest Level Since January 1973

Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
U.S. Jobless Claims Decline to Lowest Level Since January 1973By
U.S. filings for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week to the lowest level since January
1973, further evidence that the labor market remains tight,
Labor Department figures showed Thursday.
Highlights of Jobless Claims (Week ended March 24)
- Jobless claims decreased by 12k to 215k (est. 230k)
- Continuing claims rose by 35k to 1.87m in week ended March 17 (data reported with one-week lag)
- Four-week average of initial claims, a less-volatile measure than the weekly figure, fell to 224,500 from the prior week's 225,000
Key Takeaways
Claims at the lowest level in 45 years underscore a persistent
shortage of qualified workers that has made employers reluctant
to fire staff. Applications for jobless benefits below the
300,000 tally are typically considered consistent with a healthy
labor market.
Other aspects of the job market remain robust, with payrolls
continuing to exceed expectations and an unemployment rate near
the lowest since late 2000. Steady employment will help to
sustain consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy.
The report reflects the annual revision to seasonal adjustment
factors for initial and continuing claims from 2013 to present.
Other Details
- Prior week’s reading was revised to 227,000 from 229,000
- Unemployment rate among people eligible for benefits held at 1.3 percent
- Colorado, Maine and Hawaii estimated initial claims last week, according to the Labor Department
— With assistance by Jordan Yadoo