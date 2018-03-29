Trump Says He May Delay South Korea Trade Deal Until North Korea Is Resolved

President Donald Trump said he may delay a revamped trade deal he reached with South Korea this week until after the nuclear confrontation with North Korea is resolved.

“I may hold it up until after a deal is made with North Korea,” Trump said Thursday at a speech in Richfield, Ohio. “You know why? Because it’s a very strong card and I want to make sure everyone is treated fairly and we’re moving along very nicely with North Korea.”

White House officials didn’t immediately respond to requests to clarify Trump’s intentions. The South Korean embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moments before he suggested he would delay the renegotiated agreement, Trump hailed it as “a wonderful deal” and criticized the existing trade agreement with South Korea as “a horror show.”

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In are planning separate meetings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks. Kim made a surprise visit to China this week and met with President Xi Jinping. China’s official news agency said on Thursday that Kim would be willing to give up his nuclear weapons and hold a summit with the U.S.

The renegotiated trade deal, announced this week, doubled to 50,000 the number of cars each U.S. automaker can sell in South Korea without meeting local safety standards.

Under the terms, the U.S. also will extend a 25-percent tariff on pickup-truck imports until 2041. The tariff was set to expire in 2021 under the existing trade agreement, which came into force in 2012.

Meanwhile, South Korea agreed to limit its steel exports to the U.S. to about 2.7 million tons of year, in exchange for relief from the 25-percent tariff Trump announced earlier this month. Many of the details of the revised trade deal and the steel quota were previously disclosed by South Korea.