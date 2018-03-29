TPG Said to Pursue Stake in $500 Million Thai Fertility Hospital

TPG is in talks to buy a stake in a Thai hospital specializing in fertility treatments, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The owners of Bangkok’s Jetanin Institute for Assisted Reproduction are seeking an outside investor for the business, which could be valued at $400 million to $500 million, the people said. The hospital’s shareholders are open to selling control of the company, though they could also sell a minority stake, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the process is private.

TPG is stepping up its Asia health-care investments, betting that growing affluence, aging population and increased availability of medical insurance in the region are turning people to private operators. A consortium backed by TPG said this week it will acquire control of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.’s hospital business, in a deal that creates India’s largest medical facility operator.

Jetanin was founded more than 20 years ago by a group of obstetricians specializing in fertility treatment and a team of scientists specializing in embryonic growth, according to its website.

Listed operators of medical facilities in Thailand, led by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl and Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl, trade at an average 35 times earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Discussions on a deal for Jetanin are still ongoing, and negotiations could break down or another buyer could emerge, the people said.

A representative for TPG declined to comment, while a representative at Jetanin’s public relations department said she couldn’t immediately comment.

In 2010, TPG sold its 24 percent stake in Singapore-based Parkway Holdings Ltd., then Asia’s biggest hospital operator. That transaction returned five times the money TPG invested, a person with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

The U.S. investment firm formed TE Asia Healthcare Partners in 2014, seeking to build a portfolio of specialty clinics and hospitals in Asia. It currently has oncology centers in Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia and opened the Cardiac Vascular Sentral hospital in Kuala Lumpur at the end of last year.

TPG plans to launch a $2.5 billion health-care fund -- which will invest alongside its flagship buyout pool -- following its success in the sector, people with knowledge of the matter said this month.

— With assistance by Anuchit Nguyen