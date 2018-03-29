charted
The Most Stable Economies in Europe
They’re not necessarily the ones you’d think of firstBy
The Czech Republic is the European Union’s most stable economy, beating out even Germany in an Allianz SE ranking. The country topped the list with the bloc’s lowest unemployment, a balanced budget and a manageable debt load. Some of the wealthiest nations didn’t fare so well, with weak competitiveness hamstringing Italy and the U.K., and bulging corporate debt knocking France into last place.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE