Sessions Rejects Republican Calls for a Second Special Counsel

Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected calls from Republican lawmakers for a second special counsel to look into potential misconduct by the Justice Department and the FBI in past investigations of Hillary Clinton, saying that the issues were already under scrutiny.

In a letter to three Republican committee chairmen, Sessions disclosed Thursday that he has assigned John Huber, a U.S. attorney based in Utah, to conduct an internal probe into complaints of FBI bias and wrongdoing.

“I am confident that Mr. Huber’s review will include a full, complete and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and facts,” Sessions wrote to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy.

Sessions said he would consider the recommendations Huber may might, including “whether any matters merit the appointment of a special counsel” later.

Huber has been the U.S. attorney in Utah since June 2015 and was twice confirmed unanimously by the Senate. He served for almost two years as an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, and was appointed by Sessions to continue his work in March 2017.

Clinton’s Emails

Republicans have advanced allegations that the FBI mishandled the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server when she was secretary of state -- which resulted in no criminal charges -- as well as whether a government panel’s approval of a uranium sale to Russian interests was tied to donations to the Clinton Foundation. They also say some agents indulged a bias against Donald Trump during his successful presidential campaign.

Sessions reminded the chairmen in his letter that the department’s inspector general also is looking into some of the same matters. The attorney general’s letter came a day after that internal watchdog, Michael Horowitz, confirmed that he’s now examining the FBI’s actions early in its investigation into Russian campaign interference, including how it obtained a warrant to monitor Carter Page, a foreign policy aide to the Trump campaign.

Democrats have countered that Republicans are trying to undermine and distract from the work of the current special counsel, Robert Mueller, who’s investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, whether anyone close to Trump colluded in that meddling and whether Trump sought to obstruct the probe.

There was no immediate comment from the three committee chairmen. In a letter last month, Goodlatte and Gowdy asserted that a special counsel was needed “to investigate potential bias and potential conflicts of interest and decisions made or not made by the Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017.”