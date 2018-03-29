Oil Set for Monthly Gain as OPEC Hopes Add to Geopolitical Risk

Oil is heading for a monthly increase as speculation over geopolitical risks and as OPEC member Iraq’s message that some producers are suggesting extending output curbs boosts optimism.

Futures in New York climbed 4.8 percent this month and traded as much as 0.4 percent higher on Thursday after Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said some OPEC producers and other countries participating in global output cuts have suggested extending the deal beyond 2018 and up to the middle of next year. Prices declined on Wednesday after a government report showed U.S. crude inventories increased more than analysts expected.

Bumping Higher U.S. oil futures head toward a monthly gain in March Source: Nymex

Oil is rebounding this month from February’s slump as geopolitical risks increased after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed hawkish senior officials to his government, signaling a more hard-line stance toward Iran. Tensions between leading OPEC-member nations Saudi Arabia and Iran have escalated after the Saudis intercepted ballistic missiles fired at Riyadh by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Still, surging U.S. crude production remains the biggest challenge to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

“The risk of heightened geopolitical risks in the longer term as well as U.S. supply situations have led to an increase in volatility in the market this month,” said Hong Sungki, a commodity trader at NH Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “The risk premium coming from geopolitical tensions and the potential decrease in U.S. inventories are likely to push prices higher at anytime.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery rose as much as 38 cents to $64.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and was at $64.63 at 1:04 p.m. in Singapore. Total volume traded was about 55 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for May settlement, which expires Thursday, rose 38 cents to trade at $69.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The more-active June contract increased 21 cents to $68.97. The global benchmark traded at a $5.28 premium to WTI, the widest spread since Jan. 23. The European bourse along with Nymex will be closed on Friday due to Good Friday holiday.

Geopolitical Tension

Yuan-denominated oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange lost 0.5 percent to 408.5 yuan a barrel. The September delivery contract closed 3.2 percent lower on Wednesday and is down 5 percent since their debut on Monday.

President Trump’s new appointments of hawkish government officials have driven prices higher as it boosted speculation of a rising conflict with Iran that could lead to sanctions on the Middle-eastern country’s oil exports. Former CIA director Mike Pompeo, the pick for Secretary of State, is the toughest critic of the Iran nuclear agreement, while new national security adviser John Bolton is known for drafting strategy for getting the U.S. out of the deal.

In OPEC news, Iraq’s al-Luaibi said some producers suggested extending the cuts for three months and others for six months after their planned expiration at the end of this year. The group’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo also said the cartel is looking for long-term cooperation with other international producers. Saudi Arabi is signaling little eagerness to end its cooperation with Russia, which also stated that it would agree to an extended pact into 2019 if the situation in the market required it.

Other oil-market news:

Drilling for crude in the briny deep could be poised for a major comeback as oil majors including Exxon Mobil Corp. and BP Plc are set to boost exploration wells by more than 50 percent this year, according to 1Derrick, an oil and gas research company.

The burden of a quarter century of expectations is weighing on China' oil futures with data from the first few days of the trading signaling that futures have a ways to go for success.

ways to go for success. Gasoline futures rose 0.2 percent on Thursday, heading for a drop of 0.9 percent this week.

— With assistance by Tsuyoshi Inajima