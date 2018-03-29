Man Stripped to Torso in Parliament Shows Turkish Transformation

A 60-year-old man found himself humiliated on Turkish TV when police forced him to strip down at parliament and remove a t-shirt bearing the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern and secular Turkey.

The incident is a stark illustration of how much Turkey has changed under the 15-year tenure of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who first as prime minister and now as president is remaking Turkey after his own design. It also exposes the increasing intolerance toward even any hint of opposition to his rule.

While Ataturk’s image still adorns banknotes, office suites and public buildings across Turkey -- and insulting him is technically a crime -- his legacy is being supplanted by an Erdoganist ideology that models the nation of 80 million as a Muslim world power, rather than a secular European one.

Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party, which rose to power from Turkey’s long-oppressed Islamic political movement, have pushed back against parts of Ataturk’s legacy that they view as anti-religious and anti-democratic. Recently, Ataturk has become less a revered symbol of a shared identity among Turks than a stand-in for an ossified and out-of-touch secular opposition.

Indeed, the main opposition Republican People’s Party was quick to rally behind Cafer Dari, the retired worker who wore the t-shirt on his first-ever visit to parliament. The shirt bore the words: “We’re the soldiers of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," a slogan also adopted by anti-government protesters opposed to what they see as Erdogan’s Islamicization of Turkish society, roll-back on civil rights and Western values.

Republican lawmaker Mahmut Tanal quarreled with police in front of TV cameras and the man was eventually allowed to put his shirt back on. Minutes later, Dari was was seen fighting back tears as he received a hero’s welcome at the party’s meeting hall.

Bulent Turan, deputy whip for the ruling party, ruled out any disrespect for Ataturk and blamed police for making a mistake. The policemen said they ordered the shirt removed due to a clause barring certain types of propaganda from parliament. Parliament has launched an investigation.