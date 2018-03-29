Inflation Could Give ECB Summer Surprise With Rate Exceeding 2%

Upside inflation surprises have become a rare phenomenon in the euro area. Yet one may be in the cards for the European Central Bank just as it debates its next steps toward scaling back unprecedented support.

Christoph Weil, an economist at Commerzbank AG, predicts euro-area consumer-price growth will top 2 percent in the summer. Even though the jump would come primarily on the back of more expensive energy -- rather than the long-awaited pickup in goods and services -- it may still play into the hands of those policy makers in favor of finally announcing an end to asset purchases.

Already in March, the rate jumped to 1.5 percent, according to Weil’s forecasts, as the timing of the Easter holidays and unusually cold weather skewed prices for vacations and fresh foods. That’s the level the ECB sees inflation hovering around for much of the rest of the year. Eurostat will publish March data next week.