Egypt Nixes ‘Mousa Something’ But Sends El-Sisi Wakeup Call

Egyptian voters weren’t interested in President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s only opponent. But initial results from this week’s presidential race suggest that the government’s full-throttle push to get out the vote -- the election’s real litmus test -- fell short.

Mousa Mostafa Mousa -- a little-known politician dubbed by a Facebook wag as “Mousa Something Mousa” -- wasn’t expected to win this week’s presidential race, and he didn’t disappoint. The early count gives El-Sisi 92 percent of the vote to Mousa’s 3 percent. Even invalid ballots did better than Mousa, accounting for more than 6 percent of all votes cast.

Analysts had said a solid turnout would have offered officials a broader mandate to press ahead with painful austerity measures. Those steps, including the floating of the pound in 2016, had sent inflation soaring in a nation where about half of the 96 million residents live near or below the poverty line.

Local media, citing preliminary figures, said turnout was about 40 percent. Official results are to be released April 2 by the elections authority, but local media have been reporting figures from individual polling stations.

Turnout in the 2014 race that put El-Sisi into office was more than 47 percent, at a time when he was at the height of his popularity after leading the military-backed ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.