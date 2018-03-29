Consumer Sentiment in U.S. Surges to Highest Level Since 2004

Consumer Sentiment in U.S. Surges to Highest Level Since 2004By
Consumer sentiment in March reached the
highest level since 2004 as a solid labor market and growth
expectations offset concerns about tariffs and stock-market
volatility, a University of Michigan survey showed Thursday.
Highlights of Michigan Sentiment (March, final)
- Sentiment index rose to 101.4 (est. 102) from 99.7 in Feb.; preliminary March reading was 102
- Current conditions gauge, which measures Americans’ perceptions of their finances, advanced to a record 121.2 (prelim. 122.8), from 114.9 in Feb.
- Expectations measure decreased to 88.8 (prelim. 88.6), from 90 in Feb.
Key Takeaways
The advance in confidence underscores buoyant consumer sentiment
following tax cuts and one-time bonuses that boosted many
Americans' take-home pay.
Separate data released Thursday showed signs of surprisingly
robust momentum in the economy, with jobless claims falling to
the lowest level since 1973, personal income growing 0.4
percent, and spending expanding 0.2 percent.
The data all underpin strength of consumer spending, the biggest
part of the U.S. economy.
But there were some cooler signals in the Michigan report, as
year-ahead inflation expectations rose. Also, the level of
consumers citing concerns about trade and government policies
slightly exceeded those who saw benefits from recent tax
policies.
Official's Views
“Consumers remain confident in their future job and income
prospects,” Richard Curtin, director of the University of
Michigan consumer survey, said in a statement. “This newfound
confidence is anchored more in stability of these economic
prospects rather than the size of the expected gains.”
Other Details
- Consumers saw inflation rate in the next year at 2.8 percent after 2.7 percent the prior month
- Inflation rate over next five to 10 years seen at 2.5 percent for third straight month
- 57 percent of households reported recent financial progress, matching the 1998 all-time high
- For durable goods, 21 percent said they favored buying in advance of expected price hikes, the highest level since 1990
— With assistance by Chris Middleton