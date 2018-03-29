Bitcoin Sinks Past $7,500 in Downbeat End to Dismal Quarter

Bitcoin’s miserable quarter isn’t over yet.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market value dropped more than 5 percent on Thursday, taking it below the $7,500 mark to the lowest level on a closing basis since early February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The slide took the token’s losses in 2018 to a whopping 48 percent, and other digital assets, including rivals Ripple and Litecoin, also fell.

Regulatory pressure is mounting in the cryptocurrency space, while major social media platforms are distancing themselves from the industry. Reddit Inc., a community hub popular in the crypto community, no longer accepts payments made in Bitcoin, while Twitter Inc. confirmed Monday that it’s banning advertisements for initial coin offerings.

“Bitcoin is under selling pressure again and chances of its recovery are looking slim,” Naeem Aslam, the chief market analyst at TF Global Markets, said in a note. It has “slid significantly, since the tech giants’ ban on ICOs,” he noted.

Bitcoin fell 5.6 percent to $7,463.05 at 12:24 p.m. London time. The 48 percent slump this year is its biggest quarterly decline since 2011.