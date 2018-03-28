White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Is Being Considered

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday the Trump administration isn’t considering any changes in policy directed at Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com lost $53 billion in market value on Wednesday after Axios reported that President Donald Trump is “obsessed” with regulating the e-commerce behemoth.

Asked about the report at the White House daily press briefing, Sanders responded, “We have no announcements and no specific policies or actions that we’re currently pushing forward or considering taking.”

“The president has said many times before he’s always looking to create a level playing field for all businesses and this no different and he’s going to always look at different ways, but there aren’t any specific policies on the table at this time,” Sanders added.