Teva Wins Ruling Tossing $235 Million Glaxo Drug Verdict

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. won a court ruling tossing a $235 million verdict over its copy of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Coreg heart drug.

Teva’s generic version didn’t infringe a Glaxo patent, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark in Wilmington, Delaware, ruled Wednesday.

Glaxo’s patent is for the use of the compound carvedilol to lessen the chance of death from congestive heart failure. The company claimed Teva infringed the patent, even when it was only selling its version of Coreg for hypertension.

The judge said there wasn’t enough proof Teva caused doctors to prescribe the generic for congestive heart failure. Instead, there was evidence that doctors were relying on other information, the judge said in the ruling.

Teva rose 3 percent in New York Stock Exchange composite trading at 1:47 p.m. after the judge threw out the verdict.

"We are disappointed with the judge’s decision and are reviewing our options," Frannie DeFranco, a Glaxo spokeswoman, said in an email.

Teva officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Stark denied Teva’s request to have the patent ruled invalid.

The patent expired in June 2015, but the June 2017 verdict was based on Teva’s sales of its generic version of Coreg before the patent expired. Teva launched its generic in 2007.

The case is GlaxoSmithKline LLC v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., 14-cv-878, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington).

