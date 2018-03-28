U.S. Supreme Court Grapples With Partisan-Gerrymandering Lawsuits

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to find a workable standard for limiting excessively partisan voting maps, as the court heard arguments on gerrymandering for the second time in six months.

The hour-long argument Wednesday suggested broad concerns about a Maryland congressional district that Republicans say was drawn by Democrats to oust a GOP lawmaker. But the justices’ questions also suggested that procedural issues might keep them from ruling on the map at this stage.

And Justice Stephen Breyer raised the possibility of revisiting the case next term, alongside other gerrymandering fights from Wisconsin and North Carolina. "We’d see them all together," he said.