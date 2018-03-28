Steinhoff Pressured to Halt ‘Unseemly’ Director-Bonus Plans

Steinhoff International Holdings NV, which wants to pay its directors bonuses because of the extra work they’ve had to do since an accounting scandal erupted, has been asked by South African lawmakers to shelve those plans.

This means that Steve Booysen, who has been a Steinhoff director since 2009, may not soon receive an extra 200,000 euros ($247,800). His colleagues Heather Sonn and Johan van Zyl may also have to wait for their proposed 200,000 euros and 100,000 euros bonuses respectively. Shareholders of the retailer, which has lost more than $12 billion in value since December, are scheduled to vote on the Frankfurt- and Johannesburg-listed company’s plans on April 20.

“We appeal to the board to not pay bonuses, or at least halt them until a future date,” Joanmariae Fubbs, a lawmaker, said in parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday. “As usual it is the individuals who lose out and the board who gets the bonuses.”

Three parliamentary committees called the hearings in Cape Town in order to deepen their understanding of the events and the subsequent inquiries by the company and regulators. Johannesburg’s stock exchange, the Financial Services Board, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and a police unit are among those scheduled to present progress reports.

‘Unseemly’ Pay

“While we can’t stop the paying of bonuses, and some people have come onto the board after the fact, the paying of bonuses would be unseemly,” Yunus Carrim, finance committee chairman, said in the same hearings.

Markus Jooste and Ben La Grange, former Steinhoff executives, have been subpoenaed to speak to South African lawmakers after they both failed to attend previous hearings.

Steinhoff, which has plummeted more than 90 percent since the accounting scandal began, rose 0.3 percent to 0.23 euros as of 1:31 p.m. in Frankfurt.