Poland Signs $4.75 Billion Patriot Missile Deal With U.S.

Poland’s government signed a contract with the U.S. for the first phase of a Patriot missile defense system to soothe the NATO member’s concerns over Russia’s assertive stance in the region.

According to the deal, valued at $4.75 billion, Patriot producer Raytheon Co. will in 2022 start deliveries of equipment, including PAC-3 MSE rockets and the IBCS communication system. Poland will seek to buy more batteries and plans to start talks with the U.S. on the next phase of the system next month.

“It’s a historic moment,” President Andrzej Duda said. “We’re fitting Polish army with the most advanced defense system in the world.”

Warsaw is concerned over Russia’s increasingly assertive policy toward eastern Europe, whose countries used to be under Kremlin control during Soviet times but have since mostly joined the European Union as well as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Poland, which shares a border with a Russian enclave, had U.S. troops stationed on its territory and sees the missile system as a step toward strengthening the military alliance’s eastern flank.

On March 23, Poland signed two offset deals with Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Corp. to boost involvement of Polish companies in return for buying the U.S. defense technology. The 10-year service deal with Raytheon is worth 224.1 million zloty and a deal with Lockheed Martin for servicing missile installations and maintenance of F-16 planes is worth 724.8 million zloty, according to a statement by the Polish Defense Ministry.