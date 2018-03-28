NCAA Is Headed to Another Trial Over Pay-for-Play Rules

Same U.S. judge ruled in favor of athletes after 2014 trial

The National Collegiate Athletic Association is headed to trial in a case that could fundamentally change college sports, opening the door for student athletes to collect more compensation.

A federal judge in Oakland, California, refused a request from the NCAA to throw out the case Wednesday and scheduled a trial for Dec. 3.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken previously sided with the athletes in an antitrust lawsuit led by former University of California at Los Angeles basketball star Ed O’Bannon, though she stopped short of allowing a completely open market on athlete licensing. Her 2014 ruling after a trial was later pared back by the U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

That lawsuit focused primarily on the ability of athletes to profit off their likenesses; O’Bannon claimed he deserved compensation for his image being used in video games. The lawsuit she ruled on Wednesday cast a much wider net. At issue this time is whether to lift all NCAA limits on compensation for Division I athletes.

Steve Berman, a Seattle-based attorney representing the athletes alongside labor lawyer Jeffrey Kessler, called Wednesday’s ruling a “home run,” saying it will allow his clients to pursue their arguments that the NCAA should dramatically change its rules. The NCAA is limited to arguing at trial that these proposals will harm amateurism or academics, he said.

Former Clemson University football player Martin Jenkins, the lead plaintiff, contends the scholarship process itself is an unfair cap on wages. Colleges are depicted in the suit as conspirators -- not competitors -- during the recruiting process. If a player is worth more to a school than the value of his full cost-of-attendance scholarship, he should be compensated as such, according to the complaint.

Following the 2014 ruling by Wilken, top-tier athletic departments have begun offering scholarships that meet the total cost of attendance to most, if not all, its athletes.

Berman also argued that some schools have begun a “willy-nilly” practice of payments and benefits to some athletes above the cost of attendance.

The case is Jenkins v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, 4:14-cv-02758, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).