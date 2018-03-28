Shire Surges on News of Possible Takeda Bid

Takeda says no certainty it will make an approach for Shire

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is considering its biggest takeover ever -- a bid for Shire Plc that could top $50 billion and would boost the Japanese company’s position in drugs for cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and nervous-system ailments.

The acquisition would widen Takeda’s capabilities in key areas and provide it with some treatments that are in the late stages of testing, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Shire, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, and listed in London, gained as much as 26 percent.

The possible deal comes amid a flurry of transactions in the pharmaceutical sector, marked by GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s $13 billion agreement to buy out Novartis AG’s stake in their consumer-health joint venture earlier this week. Pfizer Inc. and Merck KGaA are seeking buyers for their over-the-counter units, and Sanofi has announced more than $16 billion worth of acquisitions this year.

Takeda said its consideration is at a “preliminary and exploratory stage” and it has not formally approached Shire’s board. The Osaka-based company must announce its intentions by 5 p.m. London time on April 25 under U.K. takeover rules, and said there’s no certainty it will make a bid.

Japan’s biggest drugmaker has signaled it’s ready to take on more deals and partnerships as it seeks to build an identity beyond its home market, where a shrinking population limits growth opportunities. With a market value of about $42 billion, it’s smaller than the potential takeover target after Shire’s rally Wednesday.

Takeda still has the scope for acquisitions after the $4.7 billion purchase of U.S. biotech Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. last year, Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber said in a November interview. He said then that the company is mainly focused on forming more research partnerships and moving its pipeline products into later stages of development to help drive growth.

Shire would give Takeda a broader portfolio in the U.S. as well as an entree to the hemophilia market, which fits Weber’s stated goal of expanding in more expensive drugs targeted to small patient groups.

Shire CEO Flemming Ornskov has moved to put the company on a new course, partly by focusing on treatments for rare diseases that can command high prices. The drugmaker has turned from predator to prey in recent years as its shares have slumped since its takeover of Baxalta Inc. The stock lost 21 percent this year before Wednesday’s announcement. An attempted $52 billion takeover by AbbVie Inc. was terminated in 2014.

A deal for Shire would surpass Takeda’s 2011 acquisition of Nycomed for $13.7 billion including debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Japanese companies have announced $26.5 billion of overseas acquisitions this year, up from $17.8 billion in the same period a year earlier, the data show.

Takeda made a slew of deals in 2018. It announced an offer to acquire TiGenix NV, a Belgian maker of stem-cell therapies, for 520 million euros ($645 million) in January, as well as a $150 million initial payment to Denali Therapeutics Inc. for a partnership to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. In February, Takeda promised another $230 million to Wave Life Sciences for a pact on treatments for disorders of the central nervous system.

Takeda had 440.3 billion yen ($4.2 billion) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

