GM’s Cruise CTO Departs After Trouble Recruiting Women

Cruise Automation, the self-driving arm of General Motors Co., said Chief Technology Officer A.G. Gangadhar is departing four months after joining. The move follows public complaints about his role in allegedly fostering a work environment that was inhospitable to women when he worked at Uber Technologies Inc.

The GM unit hired Gangadhar in November from Uber, where he served as an engineering executive until last year and was the subject of criticism from female employees about Uber’s office culture. Susan Fowler, a former Uber engineer who penned a widely read blog post about sexism-related issues at the company, described GM’s hiring of Gangadhar at the time as “troubling.”

“After serious consideration, Cruise and AG have elected to part ways,” Ray Wert, a spokesman for Cruise, wrote in an emailed statement. “We wish him the best in all future endeavors.”

Wert said the decision was mutual but declined to offer a reason for the change. Gangadhar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The departure comes after Cruise struggled to recruit several women who had worked under Gangadhar at Uber. Ana Medina, an engineer at Uber, wrote on Twitter earlier this month that she was surprised she was “getting recruited to work under the management of the same male that allowed for the toxic environment during my first year at Uber.” She included a screenshot of the Cruise recruiter’s email.

Other women have expressed concerns about being recruited to work under Gangadhar, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel issues.