Boeing Hit by Wannacry Ransomware Attack, Seattle Times Says

Boeing Co. has been hit by the WannaCry computer virus, the Seattle Times reported. The ransomware attack is raising fears within the planemaker that some production equipment could be crippled, the newspaper said.

Among the production lines potentially affected are those of the 777 wide-body and Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner final assembly in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“It is metastasizing rapidly out of North Charleston and I just heard 777 (automated spar assembly tools) may have gone down,” Boeing engineer Mike VanderWel wrote in a memo cited by the Seattle Times. VanderWel said he was concerned that the virus would hit equipment used to test jetliners in the factory and potentially “spread to airplane software.”

A similar cyberattack compromised companies such as FedEx Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. last year and crippled parts of the U.K.’s state-run National Health Service.