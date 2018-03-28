Angolan Foreign-Currency Reserves Drop to Eight-Year Low

By
Simbarashe Gumbo

Foreign-currency reserves in Angola, Africa’s second-biggest oil producer, declined to $12.8 billion in February, the lowest since January 2010, central bank data show. The southeast African nation, whose reserves peaked at $34 billion in September 2013, is curbing the amount of money airlines can take out of the country amid a persistent shortage of foreign currency, the International Air Transport Association said in January.

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.