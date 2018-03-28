Angolan Foreign-Currency Reserves Drop to Eight-Year Low

Angolan Foreign-Currency Reserves Drop to Eight-Year LowBy
Foreign-currency reserves in Angola, Africa’s second-biggest oil producer, declined to $12.8 billion in February, the lowest since January 2010, central bank data show. The southeast African nation, whose reserves peaked at $34 billion in September 2013, is curbing the amount of money airlines can take out of the country amid a persistent shortage of foreign currency, the International Air Transport Association said in January.
