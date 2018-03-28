New Genesis Essentia Concept Envisions Sleek, All-Electric Future

On Wednesday, at the New York Auto Show, Genesis unveiled the car it says shows the way forward for the Hyundai Motor Co.-owned luxury brand.

The Essentia Concept is an all-electric concept coupe. Made from a super-lightweight, low-slung, carbon-fiber monocoque body, and with battery-powered motor that the brand says will get it to 60 miles per hour in three seconds, it is Genesis’s first electric vehicle.

The Genesis Essentia makes it debut at the New York Auto Show on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Source: Genesis

Not much is known about the new car, which looks like a cross between a grand tourer and a sports coupe. But it’s clear that Genesis has launched it in order to keep up with the likes of the electric cars and prototypes (i8, Project 1) of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz, respectively. It’ll have plenty of work to do there—Genesis is sold at only 100 dealers nationwide, compared with more than 300 for those bigger brands. But the brand is well-respected among industry insiders and has good momentum: Last year Genesis sold 20,612 vehicles in the United States, up 12 percent over 2016.

The Essentia Concept is made from a super lightweight and low-slung carbon-fiber monocoque body and comes with battery-powered motor. Source: Genesis

At any rate, the Essentia does have a stunning, sexy look. This is a good thing considering the fact that while Genesis makes excellent cars, it continues to generate less awareness and hype than its flashier competitors from Germany. The most striking thing about the Essentia is its two butterfly doors that open silently with fingerprint- and facial-recognition-enabled push-button controls. The transparent hood ends in a Formula 1-style nose, and air intakes on each side are flanked by thin quad headlights that sit flush with the car’s body, which is wrapped around by seamless glass windows front to back.

The doors swing up like butterfly wings. Source: Genesis

On each corner, four large wheels with rims shaped like stars flank the body similarly to what you’d see from Aston Martin or Jaguar. The short, angled rear has a small spoiler on the lip of the trunk hood, and the body is finished in “Stardust Gray Metallic” paint, with the signature Genesis crest on the grille.

The interior of the car is split by a thin center console and eight-inch display screen. Source: Genesis

On the inside, cognac-leather and chevron quilting coat the two cockpit-style seats; a slim center console and eight-inch widescreen display divide the cabin. Genesis didn’t release specifics on the range, power or charging time of the motor, since this is a pure concept not slated for production. (That said, do expect a production-ready Genesis coupe to appear in the lineup sometime in the next few years. Automakers don't product concepts for nothing; it’s fair to say this concept is a step toward a real-life coupe.)

The trademark Genesis logo sits on the low front hood. Source: Genesis

The Essentia Concept comes on the heels of Genesis’ other big launch at the New York show, the 2019 G70, which sits among the six new models Genesis introduces to the global market by 2021.

The top cover of the hood of the car is transparent. Source: Genesis