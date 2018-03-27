Restaurants

These Are the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia

Bangkok’s Gaggan retains the crown for a fourth year.
By
Alex Millson
and
Daniela Wei
Gaggan's Idly sambar. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The chef who built a menu out of emojis has done it again.

Bangkok’s Gaggan restaurant has just topped the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for a fourth consecutive year.

The Indian eatery, renowned for its 25-course tasting menu illustrated only with emoji symbols, eclipsed stiff competition from Tokyo’s Den and Florilege, which took second and third spots respectively. 

The winners were announced at a ceremony at Wynn Palace in Macau. The list is chosen by a panel of more than 300 food writers, critics, chefs and restaurateurs spanning six geographical regions. Each expert picks 10 restaurants and lists them in order of preference. They must have eaten at every restaurant on their list within the previous 18 months. 

Rounding out the top five were Suhring in Bangkok and Odette in Singapore. Tokyo had four restaurants of the top 10, while Bangkok three and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore had one each.

Odette's Escargot Tart.
Source: The Lo & Behold Group

After his win last year Gaggan Anand shocked the foodie world by announcing that he would shut down his award-winning restaurant in 2020. He told Bloomberg that he planned to move to Japan and open several new restaurants, drawing on Buddhist principles.

“We have really worked hard, hard to be a stronger team,” he said today before learning he had won. “So whatever the result is today, we party hard and continue to make our guests lick the plates.” 

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is published by William Reed Business Media. The World’s 50 Best will be revealed at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, in June.

The Winners 

  1. Gaggan, Bangkok
  2. Den, Tokyo
  3. Florilege, Tokyo
  4. Suhring, Bangkok
  5. Odette, Singapore
  6. Narisawa, Tokyo
  7. Amber, Hong Kong
  8. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai
  9. Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo
  10. Nahm, Bangkok
  11. Mingles, Seoul
  12. Burnt Ends, Singapore
  13. 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong
  14. Le Du, Bangkok
  15. Raw, Taipei
  16. Ta Vie, Hong Kong
  17. La Cime, Osaka
  18. Mume, Taipei
  19. Indian Accent, New Delhi
  20. L’Effervescence, Tokyo
  21. Locavore, Bali
  22. The Chairman, Hong Kong
  23. Waku Ghin, Singapore
  24. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong
  25. Minstry of Crab, Colombo
  26. Jungsik, Seoul
  27. Sushi Saito, Tokyo
  28. Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, Tokyo
  29. Les Amis, Singapore
  30. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
  31. Paste, Bangkok
  32. Neighborhood, Hong Kong
  33. Eat Me, Bangkok
  34. Hajime, Osaka
  35. Jade Dragon, Macao
  36. Corner House, Singapore
  37. Bo Lan, Bangkok
  38. Quintessence, Tokyo
  39. Issaya Siamese Club, Bangkok
  40. Belon, Hong Kong
  41. Ronin, Hong Kong
  42. TocToc, Seoul
  43. The Dining Room at the House on Sathorn, Bangkok
  44. Jaan, Singapore
  45. Nihonbashi, Colombo
  46. Caprice, Hong Kong
  47. Shoun RyuGin, Taipei
  48. La Masion de la Nature Goh, Fukuoka, Japan
  49. Wasabi by Morimoto, Mumbai
  50. Whitegrass, Singapore

Watch This Next:

Why Asia's Best Restaurant Is Closing its Doors

 

    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.