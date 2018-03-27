These Are the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia

The chef who built a menu out of emojis has done it again.

Bangkok’s Gaggan restaurant has just topped the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for a fourth consecutive year.

The Indian eatery, renowned for its 25-course tasting menu illustrated only with emoji symbols, eclipsed stiff competition from Tokyo’s Den and Florilege, which took second and third spots respectively.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at Wynn Palace in Macau. The list is chosen by a panel of more than 300 food writers, critics, chefs and restaurateurs spanning six geographical regions. Each expert picks 10 restaurants and lists them in order of preference. They must have eaten at every restaurant on their list within the previous 18 months.

Rounding out the top five were Suhring in Bangkok and Odette in Singapore. Tokyo had four restaurants of the top 10, while Bangkok three and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore had one each.

Odette's Escargot Tart. Source: The Lo & Behold Group

After his win last year Gaggan Anand shocked the foodie world by announcing that he would shut down his award-winning restaurant in 2020. He told Bloomberg that he planned to move to Japan and open several new restaurants, drawing on Buddhist principles.

“We have really worked hard, hard to be a stronger team,” he said today before learning he had won. “So whatever the result is today, we party hard and continue to make our guests lick the plates.”

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is published by William Reed Business Media. The World’s 50 Best will be revealed at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, in June.

The Winners

Gaggan, Bangkok Den, Tokyo Florilege, Tokyo Suhring, Bangkok Odette, Singapore Narisawa, Tokyo Amber, Hong Kong Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo Nahm, Bangkok Mingles, Seoul Burnt Ends, Singapore 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong Le Du, Bangkok Raw, Taipei Ta Vie, Hong Kong La Cime, Osaka Mume, Taipei Indian Accent, New Delhi L’Effervescence, Tokyo Locavore, Bali The Chairman, Hong Kong Waku Ghin, Singapore Lung King Heen, Hong Kong Minstry of Crab, Colombo Jungsik, Seoul Sushi Saito, Tokyo Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, Tokyo Les Amis, Singapore Fu He Hui, Shanghai Paste, Bangkok Neighborhood, Hong Kong Eat Me, Bangkok Hajime, Osaka Jade Dragon, Macao Corner House, Singapore Bo Lan, Bangkok Quintessence, Tokyo Issaya Siamese Club, Bangkok Belon, Hong Kong Ronin, Hong Kong TocToc, Seoul The Dining Room at the House on Sathorn, Bangkok Jaan, Singapore Nihonbashi, Colombo Caprice, Hong Kong Shoun RyuGin, Taipei La Masion de la Nature Goh, Fukuoka, Japan Wasabi by Morimoto, Mumbai Whitegrass, Singapore

