These Are the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia
The chef who built a menu out of emojis has done it again.
Bangkok’s Gaggan restaurant has just topped the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for a fourth consecutive year.
The Indian eatery, renowned for its 25-course tasting menu illustrated only with emoji symbols, eclipsed stiff competition from Tokyo’s Den and Florilege, which took second and third spots respectively.
The winners were announced at a ceremony at Wynn Palace in Macau. The list is chosen by a panel of more than 300 food writers, critics, chefs and restaurateurs spanning six geographical regions. Each expert picks 10 restaurants and lists them in order of preference. They must have eaten at every restaurant on their list within the previous 18 months.
Rounding out the top five were Suhring in Bangkok and Odette in Singapore. Tokyo had four restaurants of the top 10, while Bangkok three and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore had one each.
After his win last year Gaggan Anand shocked the foodie world by announcing that he would shut down his award-winning restaurant in 2020. He told Bloomberg that he planned to move to Japan and open several new restaurants, drawing on Buddhist principles.
“We have really worked hard, hard to be a stronger team,” he said today before learning he had won. “So whatever the result is today, we party hard and continue to make our guests lick the plates.”
Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is published by William Reed Business Media. The World’s 50 Best will be revealed at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, in June.
The Winners
- Gaggan, Bangkok
- Den, Tokyo
- Florilege, Tokyo
- Suhring, Bangkok
- Odette, Singapore
- Narisawa, Tokyo
- Amber, Hong Kong
- Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai
- Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo
- Nahm, Bangkok
- Mingles, Seoul
- Burnt Ends, Singapore
- 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong
- Le Du, Bangkok
- Raw, Taipei
- Ta Vie, Hong Kong
- La Cime, Osaka
- Mume, Taipei
- Indian Accent, New Delhi
- L’Effervescence, Tokyo
- Locavore, Bali
- The Chairman, Hong Kong
- Waku Ghin, Singapore
- Lung King Heen, Hong Kong
- Minstry of Crab, Colombo
- Jungsik, Seoul
- Sushi Saito, Tokyo
- Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, Tokyo
- Les Amis, Singapore
- Fu He Hui, Shanghai
- Paste, Bangkok
- Neighborhood, Hong Kong
- Eat Me, Bangkok
- Hajime, Osaka
- Jade Dragon, Macao
- Corner House, Singapore
- Bo Lan, Bangkok
- Quintessence, Tokyo
- Issaya Siamese Club, Bangkok
- Belon, Hong Kong
- Ronin, Hong Kong
- TocToc, Seoul
- The Dining Room at the House on Sathorn, Bangkok
- Jaan, Singapore
- Nihonbashi, Colombo
- Caprice, Hong Kong
- Shoun RyuGin, Taipei
- La Masion de la Nature Goh, Fukuoka, Japan
- Wasabi by Morimoto, Mumbai
- Whitegrass, Singapore
