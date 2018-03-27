Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing

Nvidia Corp., the graphics-chip maker that has been seeking to expand in the automotive market, temporarily suspended its self-driving vehicle testing. The shares tumbled as much as 4.8 percent.

The company, which provides technology to Uber Technologies Inc., stopped its self-driving test program on public roads in the aftermath of a March 18 fatal accident involving an Uber vehicle in Tempe, Arizona. It will continue to use vehicles with drivers that gather data.

Ultimately, autonomous vehicles “will be far safer than human drivers, so this important work needs to continue,” the Santa Clara, California-based company said in an email. “We are temporarily suspending the testing of our self-driving cars on public roads to learn from the Uber incident. Our global fleet of manually driven data collection vehicles continue to operate.”

Nvidia’s stock fell 3.4 percent to $236.15 at 1:10 p.m. in New York after earlier falling as low as $232.73. The shares gained 22 percent this year through Monday’s close.

The suspension was reported earlier by Reuters.