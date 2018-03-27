NTSB Probing Tesla That Caught Fire After Crash in California

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is sending two investigators to examine issues raised by a fatal Tesla Inc. crash in California.

The Tesla struck a highway barrier March 23 near Mountain View and caught fire, prompting hours of closed freeway lanes as firefighters tried to determine whether it was safe to move the vehicle and its damaged lithium-ion battery packs, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The safety board will examine the post-crash fire and steps needed to make the vehicle safe to remove from an accident scene, the agency said in a tweet Tuesday. It’s unclear whether the Tesla’s partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, was engaged at the time of the crash, the NTSB said.

Efforts to reach Tesla for comment were not immediately successful.

The investigation is the second this year involving Tesla by the NTSB, which opens only a handful of highway cases each year. The agency is also examining a Jan. 22 accident in Los Angeles in which a Tesla Model S rammed into the rear of a fire truck parked on a freeway. In that case, the driver told authorities on the scene it was operating under Autopilot.

Last September, the NTSB concluded that Tesla’s Autopilot was a contributing factor in a 2016 fatal crash in Florida. The driver of that car had been using the car’s automatic steering function for a prolonged period and didn’t stop when a semi-truck made a left turn in front of him.