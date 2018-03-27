Ethiopian Ruling Party Picks New Leader From Protest-Hit Region

Government has struggled to put down two years of protests

Ethiopia’s ruling coalition appointed a top official from the protest-hit Oromia region as leader, as the government tries to quell unrest that’s posed the biggest challenge to its rule in a quarter-century.

The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic chose Abiy Ahmed, 42, a retired military officer and chairman of the Oromo People’s Democratic Organization, to succeed Hailemariam Desalegn. Abiy is now expected to be voted in by parliament as the country’s next prime minister.

Hailemariam resigned last month as premier after failing to end sporadic anti-government protests in the Oromia and Amhara regions that began in late 2015. The government has instituted its second state of emergency in two years amid the demonstrations that Human Rights Watch says have left hundreds of people dead.

Ethiopia, Africa’s fastest-growing economy over the past decade, is a key U.S. ally in its battle against al-Qaeda in the region. Home to more than 100 million people, the $78.4 billion economy according to the International Monetary Fund has drawn investors including General Electric Co., Johannesburg-based Standard Bank Group and hundreds of Chinese companies.

Demeke Mekonnen, a deputy prime minister under Hailemariam since September 2012 and chairman of the Amhara National Democratic Movement, will be deputy chair, Fana Broadcasting reported.