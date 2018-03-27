Carlyle to Acquire Akzo Nobel's Chemicals Unit for $12.5 Billion

Carlyle Group LP won an auction to acquire the specialty chemicals unit of Akzo Nobel NV in a deal worth 10.1 billion euros ($12.5 billion) that will leave the Dutch company focused on paint and coatings.

The U.S. buyout firm partnered with Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC to bid for the business, the Amsterdam-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. The bulk of the sale proceeds will be distributed to shareholders, as planned, it added.

The Financial Times earlier reported that the U.S. private equity firm had won over rivals including a duo of Advent International Corp. and Bain Capital LP, and a group including Apollo Global.

The conclusion of the auction process is set to cap Chief Executive Officer Thierry Vanlancker’s attempts to break up the company to focus on coatings for homes and auto parts. Akzo Nobel has been under pressure since rejecting a $29 billion takeover offer from U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc. last year that sparked a battle with activist investor Elliott Management Corp.

Parts of the specialty-chemicals business are among Akzo Nobel’s most profitable and the division generates about 40 percent of the company’s adjusted operating income. The unit has a strong position in the commodity chemical chlorine market and products such as ingredients used in personal-care products.

The sale values the unit at 10.1 billion euros including net debt, the seller said. AkzoNobel expects to receive a cash payment of 8.9 billion euros. After deduction of expenses and some liabilities, the net proceeds are expected to be around 7.5 billion euros, the company said, “the vast majority” of which will be distributed to shareholders.