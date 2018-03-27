Asia Stocks Tip Losses After U.S. Tech Slides: Markets Wrap

Asia faced declines in equities after a selloff in technology shares sent U.S. stocks lower as investors assessed an escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Treasuries climbed.

Futures on stocks indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia retreated. American tech shares dropped after a report the Trump administration is mulling a crackdown on Chinese investments in technologies the U.S. considers sensitive. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 2.8 percent as investors sought havens. The dollar rose.

Turmoil is gripping traders with stock indexes being whipsawed in recent days as an open question remains on whether the U.S. will reach negotiated truces to ward off an all-out trade war. Fears grew this month that there could be a surge in protectionism in the midst of rising borrowing costs and concerns that inflation could be poised to accelerate.

Here’s a list of of the main events coming up this week:

South Korea’s fourth-quarter GDP and Thailand’s rate decision are due Wednesday.

The big four euro-area economies are due to release March CPI readings this week.

U.S. personal income and spending data for February are due to be released on Thursday.

The Treasury will probably auction about $294 billion of bills and notes this week, its largest slate of supply ever.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average slid 1.9 percent in Singapore trading.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 1 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.2 percent as of 7:04 a.m. Tokyo time.

The S&P 500 Index slumped 1.7 percent. The NYSE FANG+ index, tracking the FANG block and its megacap brethren, tumbled 5.6 percent in the biggest rout in data going back to September 2014. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 3.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.3 percent.

The euro was at $1.2405.

The yen was at 105.37 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined about eight basis points to 2.77 percent.

Australia’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 2.60 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.8 percent to $64.73 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,345.52 an ounce after dropping 0.6 percent.

— With assistance by Lu Wang, and Sarah Ponczek