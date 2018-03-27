Apple Rolls Out Education Software

Apple Inc. announced software geared toward students and teachers, part of a renewed push into the education market that includes a new iPad.

Marketing executive Susan Prescott announced a new app called Schoolwork for iPads that helps teachers assign work and monitor student progress. The iPhone maker also announced a new service called ClassKit, which allows developers to write apps that integrate with the Schoolwork service. This will let teachers send students to specific parts of apps to conduct classwork or access material. The new apps will be available in June, Apple said.

The Apple Classroom app. Source: Apple

The company said its Classroom student-management app for iPads will be coming to Mac computers, and it is updating its Swift Playgrounds coding application with support for building augmented-reality apps. Apple also announced a new curriculum called "Everyone Can Create" that helps teachers conduct lessons on music, photography and video creation.