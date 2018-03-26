White House Denies Stormy Daniels’s Account of Trump Affair and Threats

Trump ‘doesn’t believe any of the claims,’ Shah says

Stormy Daniels in her interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 MINUTES on March 25, 2018.

President Donald Trump denies he had an affair with a porn actress who said in a “60 Minutes” interview aired Sunday that she had sex with him once in 2006, White House spokesman Raj Shah said.

“The president strongly, clearly and consistently has denied the underlying claims, and the only one who has been inconsistent is the one making them,” Shah told reporters Monday at the White House, adding “there’s nothing to corroborate her claim.”

Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, said in the interview that she was later threatened to keep quiet about the affair.

“The president doesn’t believe any of the claims Ms. Daniels made in the interview last night were accurate,” Shah said. The remarks represent the White House’s most substantial statement on the alleged affair.

The television interview is the first time Clifford has explicitly confirmed the affair since receiving a $130,000 payment from Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, shortly before the 2016 election in exchange for a nondisclosure agreement. The Wall Street Journal first reported the payment.

The interview drew the highest ratings in 10 years for CBS’s “60 Minutes,” attracting 21.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings released by the network.

‘False Charges’

Asked about the payment by Cohen, Shah said: “False charges are settled out of court all the time. This is nothing out of the ordinary.”

Clifford has sought to invalidate the agreement, in part because she says Trump didn’t sign it, and said her decision to speak out was driven by suggestions by the president’s associates that she made up the story.

Clifford’s sometimes-graphic retelling of the alleged affair largely echoed a 2011 interview with In Touch magazine about the relationship. In Touch didn’t publish the interview after Cohen threatened to sue the publication, “60 Minutes” reported.

She also said she had been intimidated to keep silent. Clifford said that in 2011, after Cohen’s threat to sue In Touch, an unidentified man approached her in a parking lot before a gym class in Las Vegas and said it would be a shame for her daughter if something happened to Clifford.

Trump’s representatives denied allegations of an affair during the presidential campaign, and earlier this year Daniels signed a statement denying any relationship, which was released by Cohen. The White House has largely avoided commenting on the allegations, but previously broadly condemned violent threats when asked about the alleged intimidation.

Make Her Life ‘Hell’

In the “60 Minutes” interview, Clifford said she signed the denial because she believed Cohen would make her “life hell in many different ways.”

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, appeared to allude to the allegations in a tweet Sunday night.

“While I know the media is enjoying speculation and salacious gossip, I’d like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible,” she wrote.

The alleged affair between the future president and Clifford occurred only months after the birth of Barron Trump, his youngest son.

‘So Much Fake News’

The president himself tweeted Monday morning that there was “so much fake news,” but it was unclear if he was referring to the "60 Minutes" story.

“Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate,” Trump wrote.

Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Monday morning that there was additional evidence to support Clifford’s claims. Clifford herself declined to answer questions about whether she had any text messages or videos documenting the relationship.

“We’re not going to get into the details of everything we have at this time, and there’s a reason for that,” Avenatti told NBC News. “We understand the American people want all the information right now, immediately. It would make no sense for us to play our hand as to this issue and we’re not going to do it right now.”

In a separate interview with Cooper that aired last week on CNN, Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, said she had a 10-month affair with Trump that also began in 2006. McDougal said she was in love with Trump but broke off the relationship out of guilt over his marriage.

— With assistance by Gerry Smith