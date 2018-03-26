U.A.E. Completes Korean-Built Nuclear Power Plant, Seoul Says

The United Arab Emirates, helped by Korea Electric Power Corp., completed construction of its first commercial nuclear reactor, according to South Korea’s Energy Ministry. The plant, the first in the Arab world, is part of the U.A.E.’s effort to curb its reliance on fossil fuels and adopt cleaner sources of energy.

Unit 1 of the Barakah complex will begin loading fuel in May, the ministry said in an emailed statement. South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a ceremony on Monday to celebrate the facility’s completion, the ministry said.

It wasn’t clear when Unit 1 in Abu Dhabi, capital and largest emirate of the U.A.E., will begin generating power. A spokesman for Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp., the reactor’s state-run developer, didn’t immediately respond when asked to comment.

Barakah Unit 1 is the first of four nuclear plants that the U.A.E., with about 6 percent of the world’s proven oil reserves, plans to bring into operation by 2021, the Persian Gulf nation’s Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said in September. The plants are estimated to cost $25 billion and produce a combined 5,600 megawatts of power. Other Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and Egypt have also announced nuclear projects to help provide power to their growing populations and industries.

Imported Gas

The U.A.E. government expects the four Barakah plants to contribute almost 25 percent of the nation’s electricity after they’re all operating, ENEC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Al Hammadi told a conference in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 28. Korea Electric and ENEC are partners in the venture responsible for operating and maintaining the complex. The U.A.E. currently depends on imported natural gas to generate much of its electricity.

Barakah is located on a sparsely populated strip of desert on Abu Dhabi’s Gulf coast. Unit 1, originally scheduled to begin operating in 2017, was delayed until this year “to ensure sufficient time for international assessments and adherence to nuclear industry safety standards, as well as a reinforcement of operational proficiency for plant personnel,” ENEC said in a statement on May 5.

Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, plans to build at least 16 nuclear reactors over the next 25 years at a cost of more than $80 billion. The Saudis too see atomic energy as a way to ease their reliance on finite fossil fuels, but they’re also driven by competition with their regional rival Iran. Opposition to a possible deal for the U.S. to provide nuclear power technology to Saudi Arabia is growing after Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said the kingdom would develop a nuclear weapon if Iran did.

— With assistance by Mahmoud Habboush