Smurfit Rejects Sweetened $11 Billion International Paper Offer

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc rejected a sweetened 8.9 billion euro ($11 billion) takeover bid from U.S. rival International Paper Co., saying it fails to reflect the Irish packaging company’s intrinsic value.

Smurfit’s board unanimously spurned a revised offer of 37.54 euros per share, the Dublin-based manufacturer said in a statement, adding that International Paper’s original offer was for 36.46 euros per share.

“The board is resolute in its belief that the best interests of the group’s stakeholders are served by pursuing its future as an independent company,” Smurfit said. “The revised proposal also fundamentally undervalues the group and remains significantly below the valuations set by recent industry transactions.”

Separately, the suitor said it’s willing to engage “quickly” with the Irish company. Smurfit Kappa shares fell 4 percent to 33.36 euros at 8:13 a.m. in Dublin, giving a market value of 7.9 billion euros.

Under the terms of the revised bid, Smurfit Kappa shareholders would receive 25.25 euros in cash and 0.3028 new shares of International Paper stock for each Smurfit Kappa share held by them, according to the statement.

Consolidation Wave

International Paper makes one in three cardboard boxes in the U.S. and purchasing Smurfit would make it the No. 1 producer in Europe. The transaction would rank as the second-largest deal in the cardboard-packaging and paper-products industries, second only to Koch Industries Inc.’s acquisition of Georgia-Pacific LLC in 2005 for about $12.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bid comes amid a wave of consolidation in the industry as global economic growth and the rise in online shopping boosts demand. U.S. producer WestRock Co. agreed to buy KapStone Paper & Packaging earlier this year for about $3.4 billion. So far in 2018, there have been more than 40 cardboard-packaging and paper-product deals, including the bid for Smurfit, according to the Bloomberg data.

“International Paper believes the revised proposal provides the best immediate and long term value for Smurfit Kappa shareholders,” the U.S. company said in its statement, which came after Smurfit had rejected the new bid. “International Paper remains willing to move quickly and cooperatively to engage with Smurfit Kappa with a view to achieving a recommended transaction.”

Smurfit has about 46,000 employees across 35 countries in Europe and the Americas and had sales of 8.6 billion euros in 2017. International Paper has about 52,000 workers and operations spanning the Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, according to its website.

The Irish company on March 6 rejected International Paper’s initial cash-and-stock bid, which it said at the time undervalued its future growth prospects.