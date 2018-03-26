GE Is Now Smaller Than Netflix

General Electric Co., once the world’s largest company by market value, is now smaller than all of the FANG stocks. GE fell below the least valuable of the four, Netflix Inc., four weeks ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The gap between them closed Friday at $17.1 billion. The rest of the FANG -- Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Google’s owner, Alphabet Inc. -- ended last week with market values at least four times GE’s $113.5 billion.