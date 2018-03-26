Bitcoin Approaches $8,000 Level as March Slump Accelerates

Bitcoin began the week on a down note, declining as much as 6.8 percent, pushing the biggest cryptocurrency’s decline for March to about 23 percent.

After reaching a record high of almost $20,000 in December, Bitcoin has slumped about 60 percent as investors reconsider the prospects of the digital currency and regulators around the world increase scrutiny.

