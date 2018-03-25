Mnuchin `Hopeful' Truce Can Be Reached With China on Trade

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s optimistic that the U.S. can reach a agreement with China that will forestall the need to impose the tariffs that President Donald Trump has ordered on a least $50 billion of goods from that country.

“We’re having very productive conversations with them,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday,” when discussing talks with China. “I’m cautiously hopeful we reach an agreement.”

Mnuchin’s comments came after the U.S. announced a deal with South Korea that he said would limit the amount of steel imported into the U.S.

Trump on Thursday also directed Mnuchin to propose new investment restrictions on Chinese companies within 60 days to safeguard technologies the U.S. views as strategic. He has said he also wants a $100 billion decrease in the U.S. trade deficit with China.

The Treasury secretary said the two countries agree on reducing the deficit to some degree and are trying to “to see if we can reach an agreement as to what fair trade is for them to open up their markets, reduce their tariffs, stop forced technology transfer.”

A day after Trump’s announcement, China unveiled tariffs on $3 billion of U.S. imports in response to steel and aluminum duties ordered by Trump earlier this month. The White House then declared a temporary exemption for the European Union and other nations on those levies, making the focus on China clear. Though Beijing’s actions so far are seen by analysts as measured, there may be more to come.

The U.S. will proceed with tariffs “unless we have an acceptable agreement that the president signs off on.”

“We’re not afraid of a trade war, but that’s not our objective,” Mnuchin said. “In a negotiation you have to be prepared to take action.”

The U.S. trade gap in goods with the Asian power surged 8.1 percent in 2017 to a record $375 billion, according to February data from the U.S. Commerce Department.

Equity indexes tumbled worldwide last week, with European stocks falling to the lowest in more than a year.

A Chinese Communist Party newspaper on Saturday listed U.S. companies that’d be “most damaged” if a trade war began -- including Apple Inc., Intel Corp. and Boeing Co.

Apple’s Tim Cook said during a forum in Beijing on Saturday he’s going to encourage that “calm heads prevail” on the potential trade war. China is Apple’s single most important market outside the U.S.

“The countries that embrace openness do exceptional and the countries that don’t, don’t,” he said. “It’s not a matter of carving things up between sides.”

— With assistance by Andrew Mayeda