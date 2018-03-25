China Is Said to Name Guo Shuqing as PBOC Party Chief, NYT Says

China has named Guo Shuqing, the nation’s top bank regulator, as Communist Party Secretary of the People’s Bank of China, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The position places Guo, 61, above newly-appointed PBOC Governor Yi Gang, according to a tweet sent by reporter Keith Bradsher, citing unidentified people familiar with the decision. The joint role would give Guo, who is already chairman of the new China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, a pivotal role in financial and monetary policy making.

— With assistance by Yinan Zhao