How to Compare Climate Risk Across the Biggest Oil Companies

Energy companies could waste a massive $1.6 trillion by ­ignoring climate risk, according to a study by London-based nonprofit Carbon Tracker Initiative. To find out which oil and gas producers are most exposed to these risks, use a new app on the Bloomberg terminal that compares companies across the relevant metrics.

The 2D Scenario Analysis Tool looks at 68 companies in the S&P Global Oil Index through a climate change lens. It starts with a hypothetical: Let’s say the world manages to act to limit the rise in average global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius (hence the 2D). To do that, demand for fossil fuels will need to fall. It then asks: How would that affect the oil companies? The analysis divides each company’s assets into two categories: those that may still be profitable given the drop-off in demand and costs of development—and those that likely won’t.

The third-party tool, created by Carbon Tracker and fueled by data from Oslo-based Rystad Energy AS, is free on the App Portal. Go to {APPS TRACK <GO>} and click on the button to run the app.

To run the 2D Scenario Analysis Tool, go to {APPS TRACK <GO>} and click on the Run App button.

Consider Houston-based Apache Corp., for example. Enter “Apache” in the Security Search field and click on the match. Select the 2D Capex Transition Risk tab. The upper left quadrant of the screen displays a summary of findings: An estimated $24 billion, or 39 percent, of Apache’s potential capital expenditures projected by the tool would return a profit even if the world stays within the budget of 2 degrees. The remaining $38 billion, or 61 percent, could fall outside the budget of 2 degrees. That’s the biggest percentage of any company measured by the tool. The chart at the bottom left of the screen shows the estimated breakeven production rates for Apache’s potential capital expenditures. Expenditures to the right of the blue dotted line would fund the development of oil fields that may not be economical. Natural gas breakevens are shown at the bottom right.

To take a glass-half-full view of climate risk, companies with the highest cost of production may have the most to gain from diverting capital expenditure to other projects now rather than later.

Fretz is a Functions for the Market editor at Bloomberg in New York.