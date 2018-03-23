Your Evening Briefing

Trump Says He Will Never Sign Another Spending Bill Like This Again

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

“I will never sign another bill like this again.” After an early-morning tweet threatening a veto of the funding plan his administration said he would approve, President Donald Trump reversed course and signed it anyway—begrudgingly. Meanwhile, the #DeleteFacebook movement gained a new high-profile supporter: Tesla's Elon Musk.

Trump says he's signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill. His veto threat injected chaos into what appeared to be the end of a protracted struggle to settle on a funding plan for the federal government. The president’s turnabout came after a meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis, who advocated for the bill’s increases in defense spending and wanted the relative certainty of six months of assured funding.

Watchdog gets a warrant for Cambridge Analytica. The U.K.’s top privacy watchdog will be allowed to search the company's offices in the wake of allegations that information from millions of Facebook users was taken without their consent. Earlier Friday, Cambridge Analytica announced it was undertaking an independent third-party audit to make sure it no longer has the data.

China is looking at ways to counter Trump. Its ambassador to the U.S. wouldn’t rule out the possibility that his country, America’s biggest foreign creditor, might scale back purchases of Treasuries in response to tariffs.

A long-shot bid to save Toys “R” Us. The head of MGA Entertainment, which created Bratz dolls, has put $100 million of his own money on the line. If the plan succeeds, he expects up to 400 U.S. stores could be saved.

Airlines are balking at new lost-bag rules. A change to how airlines must count the luggage they’ve lost is likely to upend how they perform against each other. American Airlines and United aren’t happy—but Southwest doesn’t see a problem.

Apple targets students. The tech giant will introduce cheaper iPads and new education software next week, sources say, in an attempt to lure back schools from rivals Google and Microsoft.

How your pay stacks up to your CEO’s. For the first time, U.S. publicly-traded companies must disclose how much they pay executives compared to the median worker. Of the companies that have filed so far, Aptiv has the highest ratio, with CEO Kevin Clark taking home 2,526 times as much as his median worker.