U.S. Indicts Iranian Hacker Network Over Widespread Data Theft

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday charged nine Iranian citizens with hacking hundreds of companies and academic institutions to steal trade secrets and other data on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The individuals charged did the hacking since 2013 and were connected to an Iran-based company called the Mabna Institute, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.

"Through the defendants’ activities, the Mabna Institute stole more than 31 terabytes of academic data and intellectual property from universities, and email accounts of employees at private sector companies, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations," according to the indictment.

The U.S. Treasury Department also sanctioned the Mabna Institute and those charged.

“Iran is engaged in an ongoing campaign of malicious cyber activity against the United States and our allies," Sigal Mandelker, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. "The IRGC outsourced cyber intrusions to The Mabna Institute, a hacker network that infiltrated hundreds of universities to steal sensitive data."

In total, data was stolen from at least 144 U.S. universities, 176 universities across 21 foreign countries, 47 domestic and foreign private sector companies, the U.S. Department of Labor, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the states of Hawaii and Indiana, the United Nations and the United Nations Children’s Fund, the Justice Department alleged.

“Today, in one of the largest state-sponsored hacking campaigns ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice, we have unmasked criminals who normally hide behind the ones and zeros of computer code,” Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.