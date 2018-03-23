U.K. Labour Leader Says He Was Wrong to Back Anti-Semitic Mural

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the U.K. opposition Labour Party, said he had been wrong to offer support to an artist who had painted a mural in London’s East End that apparently depicted Jews playing Monopoly on the backs of naked people.

Since Corbyn became leader of Labour in 2015 he has faced a series of accusations that some of his supporters were anti-Semitic. Earlier in March he said that he had been a member of a Facebook group where such views were expressed, but that he had never seen them.

On Friday, Labour lawmaker Luciana Berger, who is Jewish, said she’d challenged Corbyn’s office about a Facebook post he made five years ago. At the time, Los Angeles-based artist Kalen Ockerman, the artist who had painted the London mural, had complained it was being painted over in response to criticism. “You are in good company,” Corbyn replied. “Rockerfeller [sic] destroyed Diego Viera’s mural because it includes a picture of Lenin.”

After Berger’s questions, Corbyn’s office released a statement. “In 2012, Jeremy was responding to concerns about the removal of public art on the grounds of freedom of speech,” it said. “However, the mural was offensive, used anti-Semitic imagery, which has no place in our society, and it is right that it was removed.”

Berger described that response as “wholly inadequate.”

“It fails to understand on any level the hurt and anguish felt about anti-Semitism,” she said on Twitter. “I will be raising this further.”

Ockerman didn’t respond to an email requesting comment. In 2012, he denied the painting was anti-Semitic. “My mural is about class & privilege,” the Daily Mail quoted him as saying. “The banker group is made up of Jewish & white Anglos.”